BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $131.50

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.50 and last traded at $131.02, with a volume of 11631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.21.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “performer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.80 and a beta of 1.09.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,951,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,051,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,991,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,375 shares of company stock worth $13,493,798. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

