BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.84, but opened at $60.42. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics shares last traded at $63.64, with a volume of 23,163 shares.

BTAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $64.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,716,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). On average, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

