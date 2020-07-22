Blackbaud (BLKB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Blackbaud to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLKB stock opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLKB. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

