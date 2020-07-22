BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.78

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $6.81. BlackBerry shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 1,176,141 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BB. Pi Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.80 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.78.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$299.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$284.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

