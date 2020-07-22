BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,556 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $213,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,482,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $208.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1,583.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

