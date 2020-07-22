BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSI. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.09.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average is $100.09. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $67.31 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,269,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $74,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 26,500.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

