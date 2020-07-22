BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Duke Realty stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,949,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,413,000 after buying an additional 262,612 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,926,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,313,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,261,000 after purchasing an additional 167,812 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 51.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,818,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,433,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,334,000 after purchasing an additional 132,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

