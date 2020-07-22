BofA Securities Downgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Underperform

BofA Securities cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 114,238,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,909 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 43.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,918,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,589,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,721 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 62.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,906,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,115,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 56,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.