Boku (LON:BOKU) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Boku (LON:BOKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOKU opened at GBX 88 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.63 million and a P/E ratio of 880.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Boku has a one year low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 103 ($1.27).

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for merchants and mobile operators. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers merchant solutions, including Boku Acquire, a mobile provisioning for operator led user acquisition; Boku Account, a mobile authentication for frictionless user activation; and Boku Checkout, a carrier commerce for comprehensive user monetization.

