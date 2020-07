Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.24. Bowl America shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 540 shares traded.

Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Bowl America Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A)

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

