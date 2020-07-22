Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 366 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.0% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Apple by 150.0% in the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,705.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.77 and its 200-day moving average is $309.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

