Britvic’s (BVIC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BVIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Britvic from GBX 960 ($11.81) to GBX 670 ($8.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.48) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Britvic to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.32) to GBX 830 ($10.21) in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Britvic from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.08) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 857.27 ($10.55).

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 797.50 ($9.81) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 777.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 792.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 7.08 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,079 ($13.28).

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 11,018 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($8.86), for a total transaction of £79,329.60 ($97,624.42).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

