Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:BRX opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,168,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,097,000 after buying an additional 1,326,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,072,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,186,000 after buying an additional 368,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,980,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,818,000 after buying an additional 1,076,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,254,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,922,000 after purchasing an additional 956,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,443,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,469 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

