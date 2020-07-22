Brokerages Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to announce sales of $136.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.17 million and the lowest is $134.00 million. SJW Group posted sales of $102.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $539.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $548.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $560.05 million, with estimates ranging from $544.00 million to $576.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $115.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth about $16,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

SJW stock opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.78. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $74.99.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.