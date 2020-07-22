Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,956,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $166,130,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $103,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total transaction of $4,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $72,031,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $14,550,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 406,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,436,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $106.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

