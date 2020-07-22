Cadence Design Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,603 call options on the company. This is an increase of 906% compared to the typical daily volume of 557 call options.

CDNS opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $106.54.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $4,949,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,394,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $14,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 406,567 shares in the company, valued at $39,436,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,256 shares of company stock worth $36,091,051 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

