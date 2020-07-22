Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.28

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.28 and traded as high as $2.80. Caladrius Biosciences shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 1,257,200 shares trading hands.

CLBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Dawson James downgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Caladrius Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

