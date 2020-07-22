Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 3,740 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $388.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.86. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The company has a market cap of $1,705.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

