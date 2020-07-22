Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,140 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 131.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,993 shares of company stock worth $866,686 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. CSFB lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

YUM stock opened at $91.04 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.