Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 250,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $63,525.00. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CUZ opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

