Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 27,731 Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,127,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,768,000 after acquiring an additional 464,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRE. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.55.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

