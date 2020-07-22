Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after purchasing an additional 961,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mondelez International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

