Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,697 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after acquiring an additional 108,675 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 451,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,795 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,804,000 after acquiring an additional 58,396 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $107.52 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

