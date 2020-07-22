Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,536 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 654.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,043 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

