Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 859,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $308.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.83.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

