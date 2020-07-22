Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,915,000 after purchasing an additional 59,160 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.