Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.