Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Biogen by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,047,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Biogen by 448.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $301.00 to $263.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.96.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $280.19 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

