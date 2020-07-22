Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 409.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $7,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

Shares of HON opened at $154.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

