Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

