Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $840,000 Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 39,618 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGT. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 505,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,163 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.