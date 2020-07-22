Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $914,000 Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $5,818,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 133,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.