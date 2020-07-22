Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $19,416,210,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $829,740,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $583,948,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,544 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $74.04 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

