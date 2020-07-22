Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.01 Million in New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of New America High Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New America High Income Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of New America High Income Fund by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New America High Income Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New America High Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of New America High Income Fund by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HYB opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.

New America High Income Fund Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

