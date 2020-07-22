Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $751,000 in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 749,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,659,000 after buying an additional 302,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,893,000 after buying an additional 245,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,547,000 after buying an additional 163,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 158,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGF stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

