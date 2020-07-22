Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $950,000 in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 101,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $107,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0711 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

