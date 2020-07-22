Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 751,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67,675 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1,017.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 563,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 512,738 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 282,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,027,000.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

NYSE AIF opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.