Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 517,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of PMM opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.