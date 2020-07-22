Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $727,000 Investment in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.65.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.