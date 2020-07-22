Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 15.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Ventas by 289.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 58.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Ventas by 82.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $220,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

