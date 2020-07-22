Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 863 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 58,798 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $13,591,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 260,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,290,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

