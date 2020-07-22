Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 188 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,931,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,675,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 701.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,576 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,145,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $82,555,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.58. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

