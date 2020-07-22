Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,407 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 422.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.