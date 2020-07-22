Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 224 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $137,808,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,436 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 65.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,085 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 882.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 647,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,455,000 after acquiring an additional 581,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 571,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 462,455 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $111.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.34 and a 200-day moving average of $111.73. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

