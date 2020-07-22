Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 398 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,658,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,315 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,607,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17,406.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,729,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,417 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average of $86.43. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

