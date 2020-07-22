Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 757 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.77. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

