Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $298.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

