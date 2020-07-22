CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (CMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 75.31%. The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH alerts:

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 35.46 and a quick ratio of 35.46. The stock has a market cap of $575.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In related news, Director John L. Bernard purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Also, CEO Phillip A. Reinsch purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $266,000. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.