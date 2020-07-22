Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.79.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

