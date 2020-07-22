Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.14.

CX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. Cemex SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,685,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,763 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,682,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 617,251 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,645,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 444,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after buying an additional 2,094,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,335,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,032,000 after buying an additional 291,464 shares in the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.